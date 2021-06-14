Seven N.C. airports to receive state funds

RALEIGH – N.C. Board of Transportation approved state funds totaling $4,285,500 for projects that help improve safety and customer service at seven North Carolina airports. The board approved the funds during its May 6 meeting.

The funds the N.C. Board of Transportation approved are:

$240,300 in state funds for the design and bid of runway and apron rehabilitation at Curtis L. Brown Field in Elizabethtown,

$775,800 in state funds for phase one of wildlife fence installation at Davidson County Airport in Lexington,

$90,000 in state funds for the design and bid of an airfield drainage system assessment at Duplin County Airport in Kenansville,

$189,000 in state funds for the design and bid of runway pavement rehabilitation at Henderson Field Airport in Wallace,

$482,400 in state funds for AWOS and glideslope critical area clearing at Johnston Regional Airport in Smithfield,

$2,340,000 in state funds for land acquisition in the runway protection zone at Moore County Airport in Carthage,

$168,000 in state funds for taxiway land acquisition at Tarboro-Edgecombe Airport.

North Carolina’s 72 public airports serve as vital economic engines connecting people and business enterprises with the world. Airports and aviation-related industries contribute more than $61 billion to North Carolina’s economy each year, according to the 2021 State of Aviation report. They support 373,000 jobs, generate more than $2.5 billion in state and local tax revenue, and provide more than $15 billion in personal income. The funds awarded will be distributed by the NCDOT Division of Aviation, and do not necessarily represent the total cost of a project.