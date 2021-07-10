Several counties in ENC make list of most diverse in North Carolina

The United States has a longstanding reputation as being a melting pot (or salad bowl), with its diversity manifesting itself across many different demographics. However, some places across the country are notably more heterogeneous than others.

Stacker compiled a list of the most diverse counties in North Carolina using data from using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest Simpson’s diversity index score. Simpson’s diversity index measures community diversity on a scale of 0 (least diverse) to 1 (most diverse), more on the calculation can be read here.

Think you know which counties in your home state might be the most diverse? Keep reading to see if your predictions are correct.

#50. Cleveland County

– Index: 0.399

– Total population: 97,282

– White: 74.6% (72,575)

– Black or African American: 21.0% (20,386)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.3% (262)

– Asian: 1.0% (1,006)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (14)

– 2 or more races: 1.3% (1,237)

– Some other Race: 1.9% (1,802)

#49. Orange County

– Index: 0.411

– Total population: 144,836

– White: 75.4% (109,195)

– Black or African American: 11.4% (16,562)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.6% (820)

– Asian: 7.8% (11,363)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (9)

– 2 or more races: 2.7% (3,896)

– Some other Race: 2.1% (2,991)

#48. Lee County

– Index: 0.414

– Total population: 60,481

– White: 73.7% (44,592)

– Black or African American: 20.3% (12,273)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.8% (498)

– Asian: 1.3% (807)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.1% (31)

– 2 or more races: 1.6% (946)

– Some other Race: 2.2% (1,334)

#47. Onslow County

– Index: 0.417

– Total population: 195,069

– White: 74.7% (145,758)

– Black or African American: 14.0% (27,291)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.5% (1,070)

– Asian: 2.2% (4,210)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.1% (283)

– 2 or more races: 7.0% (13,607)

– Some other Race: 1.5% (2,850)

#46. Beaufort County

– Index: 0.419

– Total population: 47,168

– White: 72.0% (33,969)

– Black or African American: 25.0% (11,782)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.3% (124)

– Asian: 0.1% (52)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 1.8% (836)

– Some other Race: 0.9% (405)

#45. Duplin County

– Index: 0.435

– Total population: 58,967

– White: 71.2% (42,010)

– Black or African American: 23.8% (14,006)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.5% (270)

– Asian: 0.4% (223)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.1% (61)

– 2 or more races: 1.9% (1,143)

– Some other Race: 2.1% (1,254)

#44. Craven County

– Index: 0.456

– Total population: 102,491

– White: 70.4% (72,130)

– Black or African American: 21.6% (22,169)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.9% (883)

– Asian: 2.8% (2,823)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.1% (112)

– 2 or more races: 2.3% (2,321)

– Some other Race: 2.0% (2,053)

#43. Cabarrus County

– Index: 0.466

– Total population: 206,615

– White: 70.5% (145,738)

– Black or African American: 18.0% (37,166)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.3% (684)

– Asian: 3.7% (7,700)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.1% (210)

– 2 or more races: 2.7% (5,520)

– Some other Race: 4.6% (9,597)

#42. Hyde County

– Index: 0.468

– Total population: 5,213

– White: 66.5% (3,468)

– Black or African American: 29.7% (1,550)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.1% (6)

– Asian: 0.0% (0)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 1.0% (52)

– Some other Race: 2.6% (137)

#41. Alamance County

– Index: 0.470

– Total population: 163,324

– White: 69.8% (113,953)

– Black or African American: 19.5% (31,926)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.4% (668)

– Asian: 1.6% (2,602)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (66)

– 2 or more races: 2.4% (3,917)

– Some other Race: 6.2% (10,192)

#40. Person County

– Index: 0.473

– Total population: 39,345

– White: 67.6% (26,592)

– Black or African American: 26.3% (10,329)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.7% (270)

– Asian: 0.4% (152)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.1% (21)

– 2 or more races: 2.8% (1,121)

– Some other Race: 2.2% (860)

#39. Jones County

– Index: 0.475

– Total population: 9,594

– White: 65.7% (6,303)

– Black or African American: 30.5% (2,923)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 1.0% (96)

– Asian: 0.1% (8)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 1.7% (167)

– Some other Race: 1.0% (97)

#38. Franklin County

– Index: 0.482

– Total population: 66,362

– White: 67.3% (44,679)

– Black or African American: 25.0% (16,594)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 1.2% (794)

– Asian: 0.5% (329)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.2% (159)

– 2 or more races: 2.8% (1,855)

– Some other Race: 2.9% (1,952)

#37. Gates County

– Index: 0.487

– Total population: 11,548

– White: 63.3% (7,314)

– Black or African American: 33.4% (3,859)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.9% (109)

– Asian: 0.5% (61)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 1.8% (203)

– Some other Race: 0.0% (2)

#36. Forsyth County

– Index: 0.493

– Total population: 375,195

– White: 66.1% (247,912)

– Black or African American: 26.2% (98,362)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.4% (1,488)

– Asian: 2.4% (8,830)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.1% (356)

– 2 or more races: 2.5% (9,219)

– Some other Race: 2.4% (9,028)

#35. Caswell County

– Index: 0.494

– Total population: 22,684

– White: 63.1% (14,307)

– Black or African American: 32.7% (7,425)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.2% (48)

– Asian: 0.7% (152)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.1% (22)

– 2 or more races: 1.3% (292)

– Some other Race: 1.9% (438)

#34. Bertie County

– Index: 0.496

– Total population: 19,380

– White: 35.2% (6,830)

– Black or African American: 61.6% (11,933)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.7% (138)

– Asian: 0.8% (151)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (1)

– 2 or more races: 0.9% (171)

– Some other Race: 0.8% (156)

#33. Swain County

– Index: 0.497

– Total population: 14,260

– White: 64.1% (9,147)

– Black or African American: 0.5% (67)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 29.9% (4,268)

– Asian: 0.4% (54)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (4)

– 2 or more races: 4.2% (594)

– Some other Race: 0.9% (126)

#32. Wayne County

– Index: 0.500

– Total population: 123,603

– White: 63.7% (78,721)

– Black or African American: 30.5% (37,666)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.3% (375)

– Asian: 1.2% (1,488)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (53)

– 2 or more races: 3.2% (3,914)

– Some other Race: 1.1% (1,386)

#31. Harnett County

– Index: 0.501

– Total population: 132,283

– White: 67.1% (88,760)

– Black or African American: 20.8% (27,536)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 1.0% (1,278)

– Asian: 1.1% (1,490)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.3% (362)

– 2 or more races: 3.7% (4,875)

– Some other Race: 6.0% (7,982)

#30. Chowan County

– Index: 0.502

– Total population: 14,097

– White: 61.1% (8,615)

– Black or African American: 35.2% (4,967)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.4% (60)

– Asian: 0.3% (46)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 0.9% (129)

– Some other Race: 2.0% (280)

#29. Edgecombe County

– Index: 0.513

– Total population: 52,648

– White: 39.4% (20,721)

– Black or African American: 57.6% (30,332)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.1% (70)

– Asian: 0.2% (113)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.1% (62)

– 2 or more races: 1.5% (807)

– Some other Race: 1.0% (543)

#28. Richmond County

– Index: 0.516

– Total population: 44,997

– White: 61.7% (27,785)

– Black or African American: 31.9% (14,344)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 2.4% (1,075)

– Asian: 1.0% (436)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.1% (24)

– 2 or more races: 1.9% (859)

– Some other Race: 1.1% (474)

#27. Columbus County

– Index: 0.520

– Total population: 56,068

– White: 62.0% (34,778)

– Black or African American: 30.5% (17,089)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 3.7% (2,094)

– Asian: 0.4% (228)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (8)

– 2 or more races: 1.6% (899)

– Some other Race: 1.7% (972)

#26. Greene County

– Index: 0.523

– Total population: 21,033

– White: 59.5% (12,519)

– Black or African American: 34.9% (7,334)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.5% (103)

– Asian: 0.1% (17)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (7)

– 2 or more races: 3.2% (674)

– Some other Race: 1.8% (379)

#25. Hertford County

– Index: 0.523

– Total population: 24,012

– White: 35.1% (8,422)

– Black or African American: 59.4% (14,263)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 1.2% (289)

– Asian: 0.8% (184)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.2% (38)

– 2 or more races: 2.5% (596)

– Some other Race: 0.9% (220)

#24. Pasquotank County

– Index: 0.524

– Total population: 39,514

– White: 58.4% (23,087)

– Black or African American: 36.6% (14,449)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.1% (27)

– Asian: 1.2% (485)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 3.2% (1,261)

– Some other Race: 0.5% (205)

#23. Wake County

– Index: 0.524

– Total population: 1.1 million

– White: 65.4% (698,759)

– Black or African American: 20.4% (218,151)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.4% (3,841)

– Asian: 6.9% (74,284)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (437)

– 2 or more races: 2.9% (31,537)

– Some other Race: 3.9% (42,070)

#22. Northampton County

– Index: 0.525

– Total population: 19,946

– White: 39.6% (7,900)

– Black or African American: 56.4% (11,246)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.7% (149)

– Asian: 0.3% (56)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 2.4% (473)

– Some other Race: 0.6% (122)

#21. Martin County

– Index: 0.525

– Total population: 22,849

– White: 54.5% (12,460)

– Black or African American: 42.1% (9,625)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.2% (54)

– Asian: 0.6% (139)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.3% (77)

– 2 or more races: 1.1% (257)

– Some other Race: 1.0% (237)

#20. Granville County

– Index: 0.534

– Total population: 59,328

– White: 61.0% (36,216)

– Black or African American: 30.1% (17,842)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.4% (258)

– Asian: 0.5% (312)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.1% (42)

– 2 or more races: 4.4% (2,600)

– Some other Race: 3.5% (2,058)

#19. Anson County

– Index: 0.536

– Total population: 24,902

– White: 47.8% (11,892)

– Black or African American: 48.6% (12,094)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.3% (66)

– Asian: 1.3% (331)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.1% (15)

– 2 or more races: 1.5% (367)

– Some other Race: 0.6% (137)

#18. Sampson County

– Index: 0.536

– Total population: 63,385

– White: 62.8% (39,791)

– Black or African American: 25.4% (16,080)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 1.8% (1,166)

– Asian: 0.6% (356)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 2.7% (1,706)

– Some other Race: 6.8% (4,286)

#17. Lenoir County

– Index: 0.543

– Total population: 56,756

– White: 55.0% (31,205)

– Black or African American: 39.1% (22,205)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.2% (119)

– Asian: 0.5% (279)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (26)

– 2 or more races: 3.8% (2,151)

– Some other Race: 1.4% (771)

#16. Bladen County

– Index: 0.545

– Total population: 33,407

– White: 57.7% (19,260)

– Black or African American: 34.7% (11,594)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 2.5% (850)

– Asian: 0.1% (50)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 1.0% (319)

– Some other Race: 4.0% (1,334)

#15. Pitt County

– Index: 0.550

– Total population: 178,433

– White: 57.2% (102,087)

– Black or African American: 34.7% (61,924)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.3% (591)

– Asian: 1.7% (3,116)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.1% (102)

– 2 or more races: 2.6% (4,666)

– Some other Race: 3.3% (5,947)

#14. Tyrrell County

– Index: 0.553

– Total population: 4,095

– White: 55.4% (2,268)

– Black or African American: 37.1% (1,521)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.9% (37)

– Asian: 0.4% (18)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 2.0% (82)

– Some other Race: 4.1% (169)

#13. Halifax County

– Index: 0.556

– Total population: 51,190

– White: 40.5% (20,721)

– Black or African American: 52.8% (27,013)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 3.8% (1,930)

– Asian: 0.7% (374)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.1% (74)

– 2 or more races: 2.0% (1,001)

– Some other Race: 0.2% (77)

#12. Washington County

– Index: 0.563

– Total population: 11,922

– White: 45.7% (5,450)

– Black or African American: 47.5% (5,658)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.3% (30)

– Asian: 0.2% (26)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 4.4% (528)

– Some other Race: 1.9% (230)

#11. Vance County

– Index: 0.568

– Total population: 44,479

– White: 42.6% (18,961)

– Black or African American: 49.8% (22,166)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 1.5% (651)

– Asian: 0.7% (319)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.1% (25)

– 2 or more races: 2.4% (1,071)

– Some other Race: 2.9% (1,286)

#10. Nash County

– Index: 0.572

– Total population: 94,030

– White: 52.1% (48,968)

– Black or African American: 39.3% (36,961)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.6% (609)

– Asian: 0.9% (820)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.1% (54)

– 2 or more races: 3.0% (2,774)

– Some other Race: 4.1% (3,844)

#9. Guilford County

– Index: 0.576

– Total population: 527,868

– White: 55.2% (291,462)

– Black or African American: 33.9% (178,875)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.5% (2,858)

– Asian: 4.9% (26,115)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.1% (362)

– 2 or more races: 2.7% (14,443)

– Some other Race: 2.6% (13,753)

#8. Wilson County

– Index: 0.582

– Total population: 81,435

– White: 50.7% (41,323)

– Black or African American: 39.6% (32,275)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.6% (527)

– Asian: 0.8% (675)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 2.5% (2,028)

– Some other Race: 5.7% (4,607)

#7. Warren County

– Index: 0.586

– Total population: 19,898

– White: 39.7% (7,900)

– Black or African American: 50.3% (10,004)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 5.6% (1,117)

– Asian: 0.5% (104)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.2% (34)

– 2 or more races: 2.3% (458)

– Some other Race: 1.4% (281)

#6. Durham County

– Index: 0.593

– Total population: 311,848

– White: 51.9% (161,919)

– Black or African American: 36.5% (113,682)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.2% (779)

– Asian: 4.9% (15,279)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (129)

– 2 or more races: 3.1% (9,541)

– Some other Race: 3.4% (10,519)

#5. Mecklenburg County

– Index: 0.604

– Total population: 1.1 million

– White: 53.8% (577,943)

– Black or African American: 31.6% (339,021)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.4% (4,166)

– Asian: 5.9% (62,922)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.1% (554)

– 2 or more races: 2.8% (29,859)

– Some other Race: 5.6% (60,010)

#4. Cumberland County

– Index: 0.608

– Total population: 332,861

– White: 50.0% (166,394)

– Black or African American: 37.0% (123,259)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 1.5% (4,881)

– Asian: 2.5% (8,267)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.3% (1,018)

– 2 or more races: 5.9% (19,782)

– Some other Race: 2.8% (9,260)

#3. Scotland County

– Index: 0.642

– Total population: 35,076

– White: 43.7% (15,317)

– Black or African American: 38.9% (13,660)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 11.9% (4,171)

– Asian: 0.8% (284)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (9)

– 2 or more races: 2.3% (818)

– Some other Race: 2.3% (817)

#2. Hoke County

– Index: 0.674

– Total population: 53,957

– White: 44.4% (23,935)

– Black or African American: 33.8% (18,259)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 8.1% (4,392)

– Asian: 1.5% (816)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.1% (71)

– 2 or more races: 4.9% (2,620)

– Some other Race: 7.2% (3,864)

#1. Robeson County

– Index: 0.702

– Total population: 132,596

– White: 28.0% (37,096)

– Black or African American: 23.8% (31,585)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 39.9% (52,863)

– Asian: 0.6% (798)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (34)

– 2 or more races: 2.1% (2,769)

– Some other Race: 5.6% (7,451)