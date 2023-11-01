GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — “Several” areas of a Triad college campus were hit with “political” vandalism, according to a spokesperson for the university.

North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University representatives say that the university’s police department spotted someone wearing all black, with their face covered, walking on campus.

They believe this person vandalized university signs and buildings, and the university says some of the messages were “political in nature.” Most of the vandalism has been removed and any necessary repairs are underway.

“We are taking this matter seriously and are actively working to identify those responsible and to ensure that appropriate measures are taken to address this issue and prevent future incidents,” said UPD public information officer Shante Lipscomb. “The safety and preservation of our campus environment are of utmost importance to UPD, and we are committed to maintaining a welcoming and respectful atmosphere for all members of our community.”

The areas that were vandalized include:

A sign on Market Street (the side that’s seen if you’re driving away from Downtown Greensboro)

Dudley Memorial Building

McNair Hall

Academic Classroom Building

Gibbs Hall

Dowdy Building

F.D. Bluford Library

Campus Recreation Center

Barbee Hall

a trash can outside the Student Center

“We encourage anyone with information regarding this incident to come forward and assist in our efforts to address this situation,” Lipscomb said.