RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple stores across the state have been fined for excessive price scanning errors, according to the NC Department of Agriculture.

The department conducts inspections of price-scanner systems in stories periodically to make sure that the scanners are accurate to the prices advertised in the stores.

If a store has more than a 2% error rate in overcharges, a follow-up inspection is done later. If a store fails a follow-up inspection, the store is fined and re-inspected every 60 days until the errors are below the 2% threshold. Stores that continue to fail reinspections are fined multiple times.

Here in the Piedmont Triad area, the following stores were fined:

Dollar General at 1217 South Main St., Graham paid $1,485 in penalties. The initial inspection in November 2022 found an error rate of 28% and a follow-up inspection in December found an error rate of 3 percent based on nine overcharges in a 14-item lot.

Dollar General at 1334 Yadkinville Road, Mocksville paid $6,290 in penalties. In November 2022 there was an error rate of 20%. A follow-up inspection in January found an error rate of 13%. A follow-up inspection in March found an error rate of 7.33%.

Dollar General at 3915 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem paid $13,445 in penalties. In August 2022 there was an error rate of 30%. A follow-up inspection in October found an error rate of 16.67%. Another follow-up inspection in December found an error rate of 18.33%. A follow-up inspection in March found an error rate of 5.33%.

Family Dollar at 1019 Rural Hall Road, Rural Hall paid $18,950 in penalties. An initial inspection in June 2022 found an error rate of 16%. A follow-up inspection in July found an error rate of 10.33%. A follow-up inspection in September found an error rate of 11.33%. A follow-up inspection in November found an error rate of 7.33%. A follow-up inspection in February found an error rate of 7.67%.

Family Dollar at 1425 Waughtown St., Winston-Salem paid $5,000 in penalties. The inspection in November 2022 found an error rate of 22%. A follow-up inspection in January found an error rate of 13.33%.

Family Dollar at 2017 South Broad St., Winston-Salem paid $8,110 in penalties. An initial inspection in November 2022 found an error rate of 38%. A follow-up inspection in January found an error rate of 20%. A follow-up inspection in March found an error rate of 4.33%.

Circle K at 3101 Pleasant Garden Road, Greensboro paid $3,540 in penalties. An initial inspection in December 2022 found an error rate of 12%. A follow-up inspection in February found an error rate of 14%.

Dollar General at 4017 Yanceyville St., Greensboro paid $8,380 in penalties. An initial inspection in September 2022 found an error rate of 24%. A follow-up inspection in October found an error rate of 14.67%. A follow-up inspection in December found an error rate of 10.67%. The store passed inspection in February with a 1% error rate.

Target at 1212 Bridford Parkway, Greensboro paid $6,715 in penalties. An initial inspection in September 2022 found an error rate of 20%. A follow-up inspection in October found an error rate of 12%. A follow-up inspection in December found an error rate of 3.67%. The store passed inspection in February with a 2% error rate.

Target at 1628 Highwoods Blvd., Greensboro paid $5,000 in penalties. An initial inspection in December 2022 found an error rate of 8%. A follow-up inspection in February found an error rate of 11%.

Aldi at 1318 East Dixie Drive, Asheboro paid $4,470 in penalties. An initial inspection in December 2022 found an error rate of 6%. A follow-up inspection in January found an error rate of 3%. The store passed inspection in March with a 0% error rate.

Dollar General at 2907 South Main St., High Point paid $7,655 in penalties. An initial inspection in August 2022 found an error rate of 6%. A follow-up inspection in September found an error rate of 10%. A follow-up inspection in November found an error rate of 14%. The store passed inspection in March with a 2% error rate.

Circle K at 110 Graceland Lane, Mount Airy paid $8,890 in penalties. An initial inspection in April 2022 found an error rate of 44%. A follow-up inspection in May found an error rate of 28%. A follow-up inspection in July found an error rate of 9%. A follow-up inspection in September found an error rate of 17%. A follow-up inspection in November found an error rate of 5%. The store passed inspection in January with a 0%.

Dollar General at 120 West Main St., Boonville paid $1,005 in penalties. An initial inspection in November 2022 found an error rate of 26%. A follow-up inspection in January found an error rate of 3.67%. The store passed inspection in March with a 1.67%.

Consumers who would like to file a complaint about scanner errors they encounter can call the Standards Division at (984) 236-4750.