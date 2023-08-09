CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A large, dark brown longhorn bull was last seen in the 9600 block of Moores Chapel Road, according to the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department.

At 7:03 p.m. Monday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control (ACC) said they received a call from police in reference to the 900-pound bull.

The bull escaped when trying to be removed from a pasture to an enclosed area due to severe weather, officials said. The weather spooked the bull, and the animal managed to escape.

ACC said the owner of the bull was on scene with a trailer and lasso, along with patrol officers who all tried to corral the animal.

After many unsuccessful attempts, the bull walked into a heavily wooded area. CMPD SWAT was called to the scene and used a heat-seeking drone to find the bull, but this was also unsuccessful, according to ACC.

Monday night’s search stopped around 10:45 p.m.

Photo: Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department

Officials said that ACC’s Field Operations Manager was on the scene Tuesday morning with a drone but failed to spot the bull.

There have been no additional reported bull sightings as of 1 p.m. Tuesday. CMPD and Animal Care and Control are still working with the owner to find the missing bull.

ACC is also investigating if the owner has a current livestock permit.

If you have seen the bull, you’re urged to maintain a safe distance and call 311.