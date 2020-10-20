Shaw, St. Aug among nearly 100 NC colleges, universities waiving application fees

North Carolina

by: CBS 17 Digital Desk

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — For the first time ever, for a full two weeks, nearly 100 North Carolina colleges and universities won’t charge college application fees.

Shaw, St. Augustine’s, Fayetteville State and Campbell universities are among the schools aiming to help families and students save money on college applications, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

All community colleges in North Carolina will offer free applications as well.

According to the College Foundation of North Carolina, the application fees for most four-year colleges range from $50-$85 each. And most students apply to 7-10 schools, CFNC says.

CFNC’s College Application Week usually runs for one week but it is extended to two, starting on Oct. 19 and running through Oct. 30.

Click here for the full list of schools offering free applications.

