Shaw University pays summer tuition for 440+ students

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Shaw University is paying summer tuition for hundreds of students.

“When we saw a high registration for summer school, we knew there was a need,” said David Byrd, Vice President of Finance and Administration at Shaw University. “A lot of times, students cannot afford summer school.”

The historically Black university used $1 million in federal pandemic relief funds to clear balances for 444 students who are taking summer courses.

Byrd told CBS 17 many registered for summer classes so they can get back on track and graduate on time.

“That was part of the [American Rescue Act] that we could use the money for student expenses, tuition, housing,” said Byrd. “We feel this is the proper way to use the funds.”

Depending on how many classes students take, this will save each student about $2,300.

It’s a small but helpful dent in their college debt. Byrd says the average debt for Shaw students over a four-year period is about $30,000.