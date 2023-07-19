DORTCHES, N.C. (WNCN) — Hours after a tornado ripped through the region, communities are starting to pick up the pieces.

Dortches, in Nash County, is one of the areas where officials told CBS17 they’re finding the most damage.

There is devastation.

“I never seen, like, except on TV. Terrifying. Scared. We didn’t know what to do. We started panicking,” said Kenneth Arnold, who was working on a home when the tornado rolled through.

With just a moment’s notice, people on Town Hall Road found shelter where they could.

Arnold and his crew hid in a shed.

“[I thought] the shed isn’t going to last. It started shaking,” he explained. “It started shaking, vibrating the windows, and sort of cracking the windows open.”

“When I looked out, it was like midnight. Tree limbs were going this way and that way,” said Mayor Jamie Vick.

He sheltered in place inside of the Town Hall.

But as quickly as the tornado came, it was gone, leaving destruction behind.

“My niece and three children were home at the time. They were hunkered down in the close,” said Bryon Varnell, who came to check on his family. “She took the brunt of the damage coming in off of them. Three small children she has. She said she watched the roof come off the house just held them and prayed.”

A red couch is now visible through the frame of the Varnell’s family’s home.

The house is off of its foundation. The roof and the walls are gone.

He said it’s a miracle how his niece and the children were able to hide from the winds and flying rubble.

But they were scared.

“We heard the kids screaming and hollering and crying,” recalled Arnold. “We had to think of how to get them out of there. If they would have been trapped in there, they would have died.”

Arnold and his crew helped remove the rubble, to free the group.

Then they looked around.

The tornado ripped out trees, and even picked up a propane tank. The tank was dropped off next to a little white house that is now barely standing.

Vick told CBS17 a person at the house was hit in the head from the roof coming down. He said the man is ok.

As the extensive cleanup effort begins, the Town Hall Road community, while devastated, is choosing to look at the bright side.

“Life is precious. Material things come and go. We’ll we will rebuild quite better than what it was, said Varnell.

“The good Lord blessed us, because as you can see with what’s around here, with the size of these trees, the wind, I mean, a lot of people could have lost their life,” said Vick.

Dortches Baptist Church, at 4776 Dortches Blvd., will open at 7 p.m. on Wednesday as a shelter for those displaced by the tornado, according to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.

Nash County Schools said the Rocky Mount Senior Center, at 427 S. Church St., is open around the clock as a resource center until further notice.

This resource center can help find housing accommodation and provide food, while the shelter has been prepared and is ready to accommodate those looking for protection from the storm’s aftermath.