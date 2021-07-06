‘She never expected to not be able to come home from work that day’: Friends, family mourn woman killed in shooting at Greensboro Speedway

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – She was a mother, sister and friend who was killed on the job. People who were close to the 72-year-old Speedway employee spoke to FOX8 on Monday.

Patricia Grant, who went by Pat, was shot and killed inside the Speedway on Battleground Avenue on July 1. Rhonda Pedraza is trying to process the death of her friend.

“She never expected to not be able to come home from work that day,” said Pedraza, who was close to Grant and her sister Judy Heubach. “It’s not something you expect that could happen.”

Almost a week after the deadly shooting the store remains closed, and police tape is still up.

“Pat would work 70 to 80 hours a week,” she said. “If she didn’t have somebody to come in and work, she would stay here. She would be here from five in the morning until midnight and then get up and do the next day all over again.”

There is a growing memorial, including flowers, candles and a white cross that reads “We love Pat” outside the gas station’s front doors.

Greensboro police have not found the person responsible for shooting Grant but told FOX8 they are following leads in the case.

“It’s scary that he’s still out there and that he could just cruelly take the life of somebody so wonderful: a mother, a grandmother, a sister, a great friend,” Pedraza said.

Grant leaves behind a sister, two sons and a community of people who loved her.

“She never met a stranger. She was nice to everybody. She always had a smile on her face,” Pedraza said. “She had probably the kindest eyes of anybody I ever knew. It was a pleasure to know her.”

David McKeeney made the gas station a daily stop on his route to work just to catch up with Grant.

“In one sense, you want to be angry and find the guy and do something about it. But then I just hope he doesn’t hurt anybody else,” he said.

That is Pedraza’s fear as well. She also worked at the same Speedway as Grant.

“My children were very afraid for me to come to work every night,” she said. “I have a lot of friends that work for Speedway, and I’m very concerned for their safety because anything can happen.”

Pedraza had suggestions on what can be done to prevent a tragedy like Grant’s.

“I think there needs to be, in my opinion, bullet proof glass put up so that the cashiers and managers are safe…the police, if they can, should patrol more,” Pedraza said.

FOX8 reached out 7-Eleven, the company that owns the gas station, for a statement.

A representative said:

“Our thoughts are with the family during this very difficult time. We are gathering information and working with local law enforcement.”

Pedraza set up the GoFundMe for to help Grant’s sister.