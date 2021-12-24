‘She wanted to be better’: Close friend remembers fallen CMPD officer Mia Goodwin

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — First responders came together Thursday afternoon with their blue lights flashing to guide a fallen hero home.

The procession for fallen Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Mia Goodwin started at the medical examiner’s office.

Officer Goodwin was hit and killed early Wednesday morning, while she was working an earlier wreck where a big rig jackknifed spilling grain onto Interstate 85 near the W.T. Harris exit.

Then hours later, the CMPD police chief says two tractor trailer trucks slammed into each other hitting and killing Goodwin and injuring three other officers.

A retired officer who knew Goodwin personally says she was always trying to be a better officer.

That’s a quality that retired officer says people shouldn’t take for granted, and he says we should let police officers know we appreciate their service while they’re still alive to hear it.

“One of the things that’s hard about this job is we’re not considered heroes until we’re gone,” said Chad Webster, a retired CMPD officer.

Mia Goodwin was a hero.

“Every time I saw her she was smiling and that I think speaks volumes about a person,” said Webster.

She was an upbeat police officer no matter the type of call.

“Her attitude was no different even if it was something easy or something hard and I think that’s hard to come by,” said Webster.

Webster was on the job with Goodwin when she was pregnant and doing more work in the office.

“She wanted to be better,” said Webster.

Officer Goodwin, a mom of three, was out doing her job Wednesday morning working a wreck involving a semi-truck when she was killed.

“One of the things I struggle with is is it worse when it’s an accident or is it worse when it’s done on purpose and I can’t figure it out and I just kept asking why? Why would this happen to her?” asked Webster.

A grieving community is asking the same question.

“We know that bad things can happen but it doesn’t make it any easier when somebody is just here with us and then gone,” said Webster.

Webster says from what he knows about the crash, he believes it was an accident the man because he believes that if the man who has been charged in the crash, could change what happened, he would.