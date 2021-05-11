Shelby PD ID victims found dead inside car at hospital

SHELBY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Shelby Police have identified the two victims who were found dead inside of a vehicle parked at a local hospital.

Officers responded to a request by security at Atrium Health Cleveland for assistance on Monday around 4 p.m. Two men were found dead inside of a vehicle in the parking lot by the Emergency department.

The victims were identified as Shelby resident David Cash, 26, and N. Myrtle Beach resident Steven Campbell, 31. An initial investigation revealed no sign of violence or any type of altercation at the scene.

This remains an active investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 704-484-6845.