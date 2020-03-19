Sheriff: Inmate found unresponsive in cell pronounced dead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — An inmate was found unresponsive in his cell before being pronounced dead.

Willie Frank Burks, 45, died Wednesday morning at a hospital in Charlotte, news outlets reported. Staff and first responders had performed CPR before Burks was taken to the hospital.

There were no signs of foul play and Burks didn’t have a fever, Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden said.

“I have personally spoken to Mr. Burks’ family regarding his passing and mourn with them during this difficult time,” McFadden said in a news release.

Burks had been in the county jail since June on charges including breaking and entering.

A medical examiner was expected to determine the cause of death. The State Bureau of Investigation was looking into the case.