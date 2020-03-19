Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts
1  of  12
Closings
Bankruptcy Meetings - New Bern Beaufort County Schools Christ Covenant School City of Greenville, NC Greenville Montessori School Hertford County District Court Hobgood Charter School Jones County Public Schools Mt. Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church Northampton County District Court Pitt County Schools Washington Montessori Public Charter School

Sheriff: Inmate found unresponsive in cell pronounced dead

North Carolina

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
sirens

WNCT

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — An inmate was found unresponsive in his cell before being pronounced dead.

Willie Frank Burks, 45, died Wednesday morning at a hospital in Charlotte, news outlets reported. Staff and first responders had performed CPR before Burks was taken to the hospital.

There were no signs of foul play and Burks didn’t have a fever, Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden said.

“I have personally spoken to Mr. Burks’ family regarding his passing and mourn with them during this difficult time,” McFadden said in a news release.

Burks had been in the county jail since June on charges including breaking and entering.

A medical examiner was expected to determine the cause of death. The State Bureau of Investigation was looking into the case.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV