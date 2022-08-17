WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Wake County Sheriff’s Office issued a clarification Tuesday afternoon regarding recent arrests made in Burke County.

The sheriff’s office and local law enforcement partners continue to investigate the murder of K9 Deputy Ned Byrd. On Tuesday, authorities said rumors surfaced of arrests in Burke County connected to the murder of Deputy Byrd.

“These individuals have been arrested on federal detainers unrelated to the Byrd homicide. There was no chase as has been previously reported,” Wake County Chief Legal Advisor Rick Brown said on Tuesday. “The investigation is at a sensitive point. Rumors and false information by the media to get the story out first hampers this investigation.”

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office continues to ask for the public’s assistance in identifying the person or persons responsible for this homicide. The NC Sheriffs’ Association is offering $100,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

“Similarly, there has been false information disseminated regarding the theft of property from Deputy Byrd’s residence. Certain property was temporarily removed from the residence because of a civil dispute. And has since been recovered. This office is taking appropriate action as a result,” the WCSO said.

Wake County deputy Ned Byrd died of his wounds after being shot several times on Aug. 11. Byrd, 48, of Raleigh, was shot near Battle Bridge and Auburn Knightdale roads in Raleigh just after 11 p.m., said Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker. Baker said Byrd was outside of his vehicle at the time of the shooting and his K-9, Sasha, remained inside the patrol vehicle.

The sheriff said Byrd had been patrolling the area after a series of calls came in. He said he believed Byrd “had the occasion” to come down Battle Bridge Road when he came to a stop and exited the vehicle to check on some kind of “suspicious activity” at about 11:05 p.m.

The NC Sheriffs’ Association represents the state’s 100 sheriffs. In a statement, they said they were “horrified by the recent acts of violence in which seven members of our profession have been injured or killed by gunfire in less than three weeks.”

The association offered its condolences to the friends, coworkers, and communities who have lost a law enforcement officer recently.

WNCN contributed to this story.