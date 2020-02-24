Sheriff: Man killed after pulling gun on workers, deputy

JAMESTOWN, N.C. (AP) — A man who authorities said pointed a gun at utility workers and a deputy in North Carolina was shot and killed at a home.

The utility workers were working on a water main when they knocked on the man’s door Sunday afternoon and he pulled a gun on them, Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers told news outlets.

The utility workers then called authorities for assistance, sheriff’s office spokeswoman Lori Poag said. When a deputy arrived at the Jamestown home, he knocked on the door and identified himself as law enforcement.

That’s when the man “advanced at the deputy … with his handgun pointed at the deputy,” Rogers said.

The deputy fired two shots, wounding the suspect, Poag said.

Emergency crews responded and attempted to revive the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

He wasn’t immediately identified.

Authorities said the deputy involved wasn’t injured. His name wasn’t released.

The State Bureau of Investigation was handling the case.

Jamestown is about 10 miles (16 kilometers) southwest of Greensboro.