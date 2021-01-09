Sheriff: Statesville man shot in the chest, killed by family member after reportedly attacking wife

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Statesville man was shot and killed by a family member after reportedly attacking his wife, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident began at 11:55 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, at a home located on Molly Lane in Statesville.

According to the sheriff’s office, as deputies arrived to the scene, they discovered a man who had been shot in the chest. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses told deputies that the man had been assaulting his wife when he was confronted by a family member. A struggle began between the two men, and a shot was fired, striking the man in the chest. CSI responded to the scene to assist the sheriff’s office.

Investigation results have been turned over to the DA’s Office for review to determine if any charges will be brought forward in this case.

