Sheriff’s Office: 2 arrested in connection with shooting a man in his car multiple times, setting car on fire in Gates County

GATES COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Gates County Sheriff’s Office posted an update on an incident that happened earlier this month where a man was shot multiple times and then his car was set on fire while he was inside.

Sheriff Ray Campbell posted to the department’s Facebook page Saturday saying that on Wednesday, Oct. 7, Alexander Mizelle was shot multiple times while parked down a path on Sandbanks Road in Eure, North Carolina.

Campbell says Mizelle and his vehicle were then set on fire. Mizelle sustained gunshot wounds and burn injuries.

On Thursday, Oct. 8, Gates County requested assistance from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations with the investigation.

Following the investigation and information provided to law enforcement, Campbell says that Brian Valentine and Tracy Mitchell were subsequently arrested for attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder regarding the incident.

Both Valentine and Mitchell were transported to the Hertford County Jail and given a bond of $1,000,000.

“Many thanks to the law enforcement agencies who assisted with this investigation, which involved multiple jurisdictions, the NCSBI, the Ahoskie Police Department, the Hertford County Sheriff’s Office, the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office, the Chowan County Sheriff’s Office, the Greenville Police Department, and the Wake County Sheriff’s Office,” Campbell said in closing.