Shipwreck at Outer Banks set for removal; project expected to cost nearly $300k

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials say that work will soon begin to remove a shipwreck at the Outer Banks.

A scallop boat called the Ocean Pursuit, also known as Cameron Scott, ran aground March 1, 2020, and is now deep in the sand. The crew was rescued.

The ship is stuck south of the Bodie Island Lighthouse and has attracted attention from visitors to the area. Officials last year warned people to stay away from the shipwreck.

A dredging company from Buxton will begin a nearly $300,000 project on Monday to remove the ship, which is on a beach south of Cape Hatteras National Seashore’s Oregon Inlet Campground.

The scallop trawler was trying to reach Morehead City when the ship had engine trouble and ran aground, according to OBX Today.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore said that they have tried to get the owner of the boat to claim it and remove it, but with no success.

National Park Service photo of the abandoned vessel on Oct. 19, 2021

Now, they are calling it a “derelict vessel.”

Seashore officials posted photos of the boat recently that showed it nearly vanishing under the sand.

Contacting the owner and trying to have that person remove the boat has slowed efforts to have it removed.

“This process has taken longer than expected, so Cape Hatteras National Seashore determined it was necessary to use a combination of fund sources to remove the vessel before it potentially becomes more expensive to remove later and to minimize impacts to the natural environment,” David Hallac, superintendent of National Parks of Eastern North Carolina, wrote in a news release.

The project is expected to take about 30 days, officials said.

Officials said part of the project would restore “the natural shape and slope to match surrounding beach.”