BARCO, N.C. (WAVY) — One person was suffering from a gunshot wound in Currituck County on Saturday.

According to officials with the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting occurred in the 4400 block of Caratoke Highway.

When police arrived on the scene shortly after 5:40 p.m., they found one male suffering from a gunshot wound. The suspect was also identified.

The investigation is ongoing.