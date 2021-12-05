Shots fired in carjacking attempt at NC State University

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A man attempting to rob North Carolina State University students early Sunday morning fired multiple shots as they fled the scene, according to a campus safety alert.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports it happened just after 3:20 a.m. in the parking lot of the Avent Ferry Complex.

Police said a man approached multiple students in a car and attempted to steal their vehicle at gunpoint. When the students drove away, the man fired multiple shots at their car and then ran away.

No one was injured during the incident and no items were stolen, police said.

The man was last spotted running toward Greek Village and Varsity Drive, officials said.