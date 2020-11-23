SHP encourages traffic safety during holidays

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – The State Highway Patrol is gearing up for the holiday season and for the increased number of roadway users expected across the state.

Prior to traveling, the SHP strongly encourages the public to visit the NC Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) for the latest to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Best practices during the holiday season and information on our state’s current response to COVID-19 can be found by visiting the DHHS website.

“Although this holiday season might look vastly different for many families, a commitment to safe driving must be paramount for those traveling,” said Col. Glenn McNeill Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol. “The safety and health of all across our state should guide our activities this holiday season and part of that equation is safety behind the wheel of a vehicle.”

According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), more than 47 million people will travel by automobile across our nation representing a reduction from last year’s predictions.

AAA relates this decrease in travelers to our country’s current public health landscape.

The NCSHP will partner with the North Carolina Governors Highway Safety Program for the 2020 Thanksgiving “Click It or Ticket” campaign during this holiday period. The campaign will take place from Monday, Nov. 23 through Sunday, Nov. 29 with the ultimate goal of reducing preventable injuries and deaths in collisions due to a vehicle occupant’s failure to use a restraint device.

Nonetheless, members of the State Highway Patrol will increase visibility on highly traveled corridors in an effort to promote safe driving habits.

Motorists can partner with our lifesaving mission by practicing these safe driving principles: