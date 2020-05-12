SHP honors fallen members with virtual memorial ceremony

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) The North Carolina State Highway Patrol held its annual memorial ceremony on Tuesday in Raleigh in remembrance of 67 fallen members.

Remarks were delivered by Colonel Glenn McNeill Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol.

Colonel McNeill’s remarks exhibited continued support for the families, friends, and coworkers of our fallen members to include our recent loss of Trooper Nolan Sanders in March.

“Like many things across our nation and state at this time, this annual memorial event looks different this year,” said McNeill. “This is not how we expected to come together today, but this remembrance is no less real and no less important. I wish we could look out and see in-person our Troopers in uniform and embrace the families of our fallen Troopers. Please know my heart is with you today and always, and I hope this event brings comfort to you.”

The ceremony was held with very strict social distancing guidelines in place and with no in-person observation of the ceremony.

A live stream of the ceremony was conducted through Facebook Live for public viewing and a video of the ceremony is available on the official NC State Highway Patrol Facebook page.