Silver Alert issued for missing 17-year-old girl in Scotland County who has cognitive impairment

North Carolina
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a 17-year-old missing, endangered girl in Scotland County.

The Laurinburg Police Department is looking for Chyna Nicole Williams, who also goes by “Chy Chy” or “CC”. She’s believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Chyna was last seen at 518 Biggs Street in Laurinburg, wearing a white and red Tommy Hilfiger jacket and black Vans shoes.

She is 5’7″ and weighs 135 pounds. She has brown eyes and medium-length, black hair with gold streaks.

Chyna Williams (Courtesy: NC Department of Public Safety)

If you’ve seen her or know where she is, you’re asked to call Detective Jeff Cooke at 910-277-3216.

