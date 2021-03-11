Silver Alert issued for missing 22-year-old Lumberton man

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A Silver Alert was issued Thursday evening for a missing 22-year-old Lumberton man who is believed to be suffering from a cognitive impairment, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Tyshawn Unique Skipper was last seen wearing a green and white baseball cap, a white shirt, black suit jacket, black jeans, and black and gold sneakers, according to officials. He was last seen on East 2nd Street in Lumberton.

Skipper has short black hair, brown eyes, and is 5’9″ and 225 pounds. No photo was provided by officials.

Anyone with information is asked to call 910-671-3845.