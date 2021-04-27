Silver Alert issued for missing Dare County man

Donald Sly Payne and a photo example of the vehicle he may be driving (NC Center for Missing Persons photo)

WANCHESE, N.C. (WNCT) — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Dare County man.

Donald Sly Payne is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. He is 78, 5-foot-9 and 200 pounds with short brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a ball cap, possibly a bandana around his neck, blue and green flannel collar button-up shirt, blue pants and black loafer shoes.

Payne was last seen at 3913 Mill Landing Rd. in Wanchese and could be headed to Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. in a burgundy 2010 Ford Escape with the NC license plate OBX-2727C. He may also be towing a utility trailer with the NC license plate AB76117.

If you have any information, call Deputy D. Gray with the Dare County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 473-3444.