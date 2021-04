WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Silver Alert has been issued by the N.C. Center for Missing Persons for a Wilson man.

Cory Daneil Seigh is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. He is 34, 5-foot-11 and 150 pounds with shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray tank top and jeans shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wilson Police Department at (252) 399-2323 or 911.