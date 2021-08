Sixth person found dead after severe flooding in Haywood Co.

Flooding damages homes and businesses in Canton after storms. (Photo: A Shot Above – Aerial Photography/ Videography of Western North Carolina)

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Search teams in Haywood County have found the body of a sixth person who died during severe flooding caused by remnants of Tropical Storm Fred.

It was previously reported five people were reported dead and another was unaccounted for.

As of Friday, the final victim, John Krolak, of Cruso, was located.

“Our deepest condolences go out to Mrs. Krolak and to all the families of those whose lives were lost during this tragic flooding. Our hearts grieve together for the lives, homes, and livelihoods lost in this disaster. Together we seek comfort and healing and hope for the future,” said Haywood County Sheriff Greg Christopher.

Officials said with the recovery of Krolak, the search portion of the Tropical Storm Fred response has concluded, while the recovery process that has been underway since late last week continues.