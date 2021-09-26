Skydive Carolina experienced skydiver dies in Chester County incident: Sheriff

CHESTER COUNTY, SC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An experienced skydiver has died following an incident in Chester County, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday.

The victim, who is not being identified other than being listed as an elderly male, landed near James F Wherry Road and Darby Road nearly half a mile from Skydive Carolina around 12:30 p.m.

It is unclear at this time if the skydiver suffered a medical issue, or if this was an accident.

“The incident is under investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available,” Chester County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Grant Suskin told FOX 46 in a phone interview.

The company’s website details its safety record as unfortunately experiencing “six fatalities throughout our 30+ years in operation.”

But this was last updated just two years ago today.

The statement also says “in the last five years, Skydive Carolina has experienced four fatalities; all four of these fatalities involved experienced, independent, sport skydivers who were involved in advanced skydiving activities which present significantly more risk than a tandem skydive.”

However, according to FOX 46 records, there’s been at least 5 in the last 5 years.

Officials have not released the victim’s name.

The United States Parachute Association says “the vast majority of skydiving accidents are a result of simple human error. Most accidents are from an experienced skydiver who is pushing the limits- makes an error in judgement while landing a perfectly functioning parachute.”