Pilot injured after small plane crashes in Davie County

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — A small plane went down in Davie County, according to EMS Dispatch.

Dispatch confirmed that a small plane crashed in the area of Williams Road and No Creek Road.

The pilot, who has not been identified, was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Rescue crews are on scene.

The plane appears to have come down in an open field area.

