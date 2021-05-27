Small plane crashes in Rockingham County near Shiloh Airport

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A small plane crashed near Shiloh Airport in Rockingham County on Thursday afternoon, Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson Rick Breitenfeldt.

The plane, an Early Bird Jenny, went down in a field off Settle Bridge Road, near the airport, around 6:30 p.m.

Only the pilot was aboard the plane. There is no word on if the pilot was hurt.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates.