WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A US soccer legend has been arrested for DWI in Winston-Salem.

TMZ reports that U.S. soccer legend Hope Solo was arrested on Thursday for driving while impaired and resisting arrest.

Winston-Salem Police Department confirms that they arrested Hope Amelia Stevens, known professionally as Hope Solo, on Thursday in the parking lot of a Winston-Salem business on Parkway Village Circle.

She was charged with DWI, resisting arrest and misdemeanor child abuse. Police say that her two children were in the car.

The two-time gold medalist and World Cup winner was apparently taken into custody in a Walmart parking lot off Parkway Village Circle.

Solo has been arrested for domestic violence and has been accused of telling a police officer that she’d “kick his —.” She’s married to ex-NFL player Jerramy Stevens.

She was processed into the Forsyth County detention center and subsequently released.