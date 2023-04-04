RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — About 100,000 people attended Dreamville Festival, a concert representative told CBS 17 on Tuesday.

Organizers are already planning their return to Dix Park in 2024 after sellout crowds Saturday and Sunday included concertgoers from all 50 states and a record 23 countries.

“It truly takes a village to pull off something as exciting as Dreamville and this really was an idea that came about in 2015,” said city manager Marchell Adams-David during Tuesday’s council meeting.

She said the event has required a lot of coordination between city departments and festival organizers to become what it is today.

“When we had our first one it was a one day. We enhanced it last year to a two day [event]. This year we added an additional 10,000 in capacity,” she said.

In 2022, the festival reportedly brought in $6.7 million to the local economy. With reports of sold out hotels and short term rentals this year, final numbers for economic impacted are expected to surpass 2022.

“People who were hurt most by COVID- our hoteliers, our restaurant owners- they were the ones who benefited from this,” said Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin.

J. Cole’s Saturday set featured Usher and Sunday’s featured special guest Drake, with additional unannounced surprise guest performances from Lil Wayne, 21 Savage, and Lil Uzi Vert.

As part of Dreamville, Usher performed his first live festival performance of his smash hit “Good Love” with female rap duo City Girls.

Photo by Summer Walker (Dreamville Festival / The Parallel Agency)

Photo by JbaJsel. (Dreamville Festival / The Parallel Agency)

The two-day celebration also marked a rare reunion for Dreamville Records as J. Cole brought together the entire music roster to perform at the fest including Ari Lennox, Bas, J.I.D, EarthGang, Cozz and Omen, plus Lute who hails from Charlotte—nearly all of whom joined J. Cole onstage for Sunday’s grand finale.

Dreamville organizers say dates for 2024 are coming soon. Stay up-to-date on new announcements at the Dreamville Festival website.