FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — An Army soldier was killed Friday morning after being struck by a vehicle.

The soldier was crossing the intersection of Knox and Honeycutt streets around 10 a.m. when they were hit, a news release stated.

“We are deeply saddened by the death of one of our own in the recent accident that occurred this morning on Fort Bragg,” said Lt. Col. David Olson, spokesman, XVIII Airborne Corps and Fort Bragg.

This incident is currently under investigation and the identity of the soldier will not be released until notification has been made with the next of kin.