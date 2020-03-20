Some Driver License offices canceling Saturday hours

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles has canceled Saturday hours at the 13 Driver License offices across the state that are normally open that day.

People who had appointments at those offices are being contacted and offered appointments for another date.

The NCDMV on Wednesday closed more than half of its offices because of concerns about the COVID-19 outbreak.

The move affected locations that have the fewest examiner stations or have office setups that make it difficult to maintain the proper social distancing recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Affected employees are being re-assigned to help staff other offices.

About 50 license offices remain open, but they have been transitioned to appointment-only locations.

To maintain proper social distancing, the number of customers allowed in each office’s waiting room will depend on the size of the room.

NCDMV staff will also ask customers to complete a wellness questionnaire provided by state health officials before they enter the office.

