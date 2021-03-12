Some teachers, parents upset over profane anti-Biden flag hanging near elementary school

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Some neighbors say they are bothered by a flag with graphic language directed at President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. It’s hanging on the front of a home right down the street from Mallard Creek Elementary School.

FOX 46 originally heard about the flag from a teacher who drove by it every day. She said the profane language and blatant disrespect for the president and vice president was a terrible example to set for kids.

Parents say the street is a route for all the busses to get to Mallard Creek Elementary School so children will be exposed to the flag daily.

“It’s not hidden, it’s very large, and the remark at the bottom that says f you too, that’s ridiculous,” teacher Kristine Morrow said.

A neighbor across the street from this flag didn’t seem to mind it though. He said he thought it was funny.

“If she’s concerned about that, then she needs to be getting on these raps songs and everything else,” the neighbor told FOX 46.

Benfield also added that it makes sense Trump supporters aren’t willing to support the new president.

“I also believe that what goes around comes around. Trump didn’t get much respect when he was president, so I guess his supporters aren’t going to give him [Biden] support either,” he said.

But teacher Kristie Morrow disagrees.

“Whether they support Trump or not, I know there’s freedom of speech, but I think they’re not letting me have my right [to] not to view something like that,” Morrow said.

One parent didn’t really care either way.

“If it’s not really causing harm or any danger, it’s just a sign. We all really know who our president is,” he said.

FOX 46 reached out to Mallard Creek Elementary School and Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools but did not hear back. As for the legality of it, FOX 46 chief legal correspondent Seema Iyer said as of now it is completely legal.