Some Triad businesses asking for proof of vaccination as COVID cases climb

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Governors across the country are taking steps to require people to show they’ve had their shots before they can eat inside restaurants or enter bars.

In the Piedmont, some businesses owners have already made the decision to follow suit, while others are considering it.

Steve Mitchell, co-owner at Scuppernong Bookstore, said now is the time to start thinking about longevity and what we (society) can do to shorten the course of this virus.

“This is not political. There is nothing political about this at all. It’s about keeping our employees safe. It’s about keeping our customers safe,” Mitchell said.

When customers walk into the downtown Greensboro store on Elm Street, they’ll be greeted with a sign on the front door that says starting Saturday, proof of vaccination is required in order to dine inside.

“Just the people who will be taking off their masks to eat or drink,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell said with the surge of the highly contagious delta variant, they didn’t want to have to close down their café completely in order to keep patrons and their unvaccinated children safe.

“Some people may not be to do what we have done and that doesn’t mean they’re right and we’re wrong, it’s just that everybody is having to make these adjustments,” he said.

It’s an adjustment some people who go there to do their work don’t mind.

“I was just prepared that that might happen and thankful that they were straightforward about it,” said Tiffany Gilly-Forrer, a Scuppernong customer.

Gilly-Forrer was so prepared she already had her vaccination card on hand Wednesday, willing to start the routine early.

“I brought a coffee with me and asked if it was OK if I drank my coffee and if they wanted to see my card, and they said, ‘that would be great,’” she said.

She said it’s great the bookstore is taking extra precautions that make her feel safer.

Others FOX8 spoke to said they think businesses requiring proof of vaccination are overstepping.

During a press conference Wednesday, Gov. Roy Cooper commending businesses that have already started requiring proof of vaccinations.

“We want to encourage businesses to do things that get their employees vaccinated and I applaud some getting their customers vaccinated,” Cooper said.

Downtown restaurant Machete and released this statement to FOX8:

“All of our staff is fully vaccinated, but we continue to monitor the situation every day. Currently we don’t require masks or proof of vaccination. It’s too difficult to police without a governmental mandate, and as of yet there is no clear direction or guidelines. We continue to be cautious and maintain our enhanced sanitation procedures.”

At M’Coul’s, the managers said reinstating COVID protocols is something they’re looking into.