Some Triangle college students eager to get vaccinated after becoming eligible

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — College students across North Carolina are now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

“I miss my friends and family, but I don’t want to risk my health or their health,” said N.C. Central University senior Lashai Jarrell.

After months of waiting no amount of rain was going to keep Lashai Jarrell from getting her shot.

“I have family members with compromised immune systems so I’m just being safe the best way I know how,” said Jarrell.

As a bioscience major, Jarrell plans to pursue medical school, so it was easy to buy into the science behind the vaccines.

“I really believe it’s about educating yourself,” said Jarrell.

However, Jarrell admits her decision was made easier because NCCU was offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“It really did help,” said Jarrell. “I have a lot of things going on as a student. I work, I have class, and I have a social life I’m still trying to maintain so doing the one-shot was very convenient for me.”

Mari Ross-Alexander, the Assistant Vice Chancellor of Student Health and Wellness, admits most students weren’t in a rush to get a shot.

“I think it’s young people being young people,” said Mari Ross-Alexander. “They’re invincible, and don’t have to worry about it right now, but as we start talking about going back to normal, they’re eager to get involved.”

Most clinics at N.C. Central University fills up in 15 minutes, but the student clinics slowly filled up online in about a day.

Ross-Alexander says she believes more students signed up knowing their classmates would be administering the shots.

“Not only do we nursing students, but we have public health students doing the registration,” said Ross-Alexander. “Basically 80 percent of this clinic is students.”

With more than 800 shots left to go in arms this week at NC Central the state has already promised schools across the state another allocation next week

“We’ll do students until all of our students are vaccinated,” said Ross-Alexander. “Hopefully we get done with them this month, but if not we’ll continue until we do.”

“Don’t take a second to waste just go get vaccinated,” said Jarrell.