Someone is yet to claim a $1 million lottery ticket in NC

LEWISVILLE, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina lottery officials say that someone is yet to claim a $1 million ticket that was bought in Forsyth County.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports that the Mega Millions ticket was bought on New Year’s Eve.

The North Carolina Education Lottery said in a news release that the $2 ticket was bought at a Circle K in Lewisville. The ticket matched numbers on five white balls. The odds of winning were one in 12.6 million.

People who have a winning ticket must claim their prize within 180 days.