GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — This week in North Carolina, the state is raising awareness of the dangers of speeding.

The Governor’s Highway Safety Program is kicking off its “Speed a Little, Lose a Lot” campaign. Numbers show over the last five years, deadly crashes related to speeding increased by 17%. NC State Highway Patrol Sgt. Brad Taylor said it’s all about safety.

“Be mindful of your speed, not just this week throughout the year,” Taylor said. “A lot of times you speed a little and you may gain a little time, a minute or two, five minutes here and there, but it’s not worth it if you’re involved in a wreck, there is significant chance of serious injury or death just from gaining a minute or two.”

Patrols will be out in full force this week strictly imposing the speed limit. The campaign runs through Sunday.