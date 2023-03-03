OCRACOKE, N.C. – As winter turns to spring in Eastern North Carolina, three popular ferry routes will soon be adding departures to their daily schedules.

On March 7, the Hatteras-Ocracoke vehicle ferry will be increasing its daily schedule from 28 to 36 departures. The schedule, effective Tuesday, will be as follows:

Hatteras to Ocracoke: 5 a.m., 6 a.m., 7 a.m., 8 a.m., 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 9 p.m., 10 p.m., midnight.

Ocracoke to Hatteras: 4:30 a.m., 6:30 a.m., 7:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m.,11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6:15 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8:45 p.m., 10:30 p.m., midnight.

The Hatteras vehicle ferry will again increase its departure schedule on April 4 before running its full summer schedule beginning May 16.

On March 14, the Ocracoke-Cedar Island and Ocracoke-Swan Quarter routes will increase daily departures from two to three from each terminal.

The schedules, effective March 14, will be as follows:

Cedar Island to Ocracoke: 7:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 4:30 p.m.

Ocracoke to Cedar Island: 7:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 4:30 p.m.

Swan Quarter to Ocracoke: 10 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m.

Ocracoke to Swan Quarter: 7 a.m., 10 a.m., 1:30 p.m.

The Cedar Island and Swan Quarter routes will remain on these schedules until May 16, when they will also go to a full summer schedule. You can find and download a complete ferry schedule here.