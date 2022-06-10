FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A former Spring Lake finance director was arrested on Friday on charges of embezzlement, bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Gay Cameron Tucker, 63, is suspected of embezzling more than $500,000 during her tenure as the finance director and accounting technician for Spring Lake, according to an indictment.

According to the indictment, Tucker is said to have carried out the embezzlement through fraudulent checks that had false signatures from the mayor and town manager.

Tucker is charged with one count of embezzlement, four counts of bank fraud and two counts of aggravated identity theft.

“City government officials are entrusted to spend taxpayer funds on public needs – not their own,” United States Attorney Michael Easley said. “Our prosecutors and law enforcement partners are committed to vigorously investigating all allegations of public corruption.”

Easley is also a U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina and made the announcement about Tucker today. He added the FBI is investigating the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney William M. Gilmore is prosecuting the case.

The maximum penalty for bank fraud is 30 years in prison, the release said. The maximum penalty for aggravated identity theft is not less than, or more than two years in prison.