SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — A stabbing at Pinecrest High School on Friday sent a student to a hospital.

According to Moore County Schools, the stabbing was an isolated incident that happened prior to the start of school in the auditorium parking lot.

The suspect was immediately apprehended by Moore County Schools police and school staff. They are in custody and being detained, the school system said.

Students who spoke with CBS 17 said the stabbing happened after the victim, a girl, was trying to end a relationship with a boy.

Moore County Schools Critical Response Team, which consists of counselors and social

workers from throughout the district, was immediately deployed to the school to

provide additional support to the students and staff.

(Photo credit: Ray Duffy, CBS 17) (Photo credit: Ray Duffy, CBS 17) (Photo credit: Ray Duffy, CBS 17) (Photo credit: Ray Duffy, CBS 17)

The school went under a modified lockdown for a period of time.

The school operated on a normal schedule for the rest of Friday.

Principal Stefanie Phillips sent a follow up message to Pinecrest High School parents:

“As previously shared, we had an incident in the auditorium parking lot prior to school starting. All students are accounted for and are safe. Students will remain in an extended first period as we lift the modified lockdown.

Parents wishing to sign out their student may come to the front of building one. Students will be escorted to their parents after being signed out. Parent permission is required for student check-out.”