Starting today, robocalls could become a thing of the past – here’s why

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Everyone is sick of robocalls – especially those who receive multiple calls a day.

Starting Tuesday, you could see an end to robocalls. The best part? You’re not even required to do anything.

Every cellphone provider in the country will be required to do their part to stop robocalls. It’s something they’ve been warned about for months.

In April, the Federal Communications Commission launched the “Robocall Mitigation Database,” where wireless companies are required to tell the FCC how they plan to put a stop to robocalls.

Starting today, companies that don’t comply could face penalties from the FCC.

The FCC said it’s a move that will help put a stop to scams.

“And what that means is when a call is being made, a carrier can tell that it really is the person who they say they are on the line,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel.

While this should drastically reduce robocalls, it’s possible you might still get a call from time to time.

If you still receive a scam call, the commission advises you to file a complaint with its consumer complaint center. The complaint will help them track any robocall trends and investigate those claims.