State ag commissioner lifts burn ban for most of Eastern NC, state

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — North Carolina Agricultural Commissioner Steve Troxler has lifted the burn ban for most of North Carolina, including areas of Eastern NC.
WNCN reports the ban, which went into place on Nov. 29, is still in place for 33 counties, many in western NC. The counties where the ban was lifted include:
- Anson
- Beaufort
- Bertie
- Bladen
- Brunswick
- Cabarrus
- Camden
- Carteret
- Catawba
- Chatham
- Cherokee
- Chowan
- Clay
- Cleveland
- Columbus
- Craven
- Cumberland
- Currituck
- Dare
- Duplin
- Edgecombe
- Franklin
- Gaston
- Gates
- Graham
- Greene
- Halifax
- Harnett
- Haywood
- Hertford
- Hoke
- Hyde
- Iredell
- Jackson
- Johnston
- Jones
- Lee
- Lenoir
- Lincoln
- Macon
- Martin
- Mecklenburg
- Montgomery
- Moore
- Nash
- New Hanover
- Northampton
- Onslow
- Pamlico
- Pasquotank
- Pender
- Perquimans
- Pitt
- Richmond
- Robeson
- Rutherford
- Sampson
- Scotland
- Stanly
- Swain
- Tyrrell
- Union
- Wake
- Warren
- Washington
- Wayne
- Wilson