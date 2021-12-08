State ag commissioner lifts burn ban for most of Eastern NC, state

North Carolina

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Nexstar photo)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — North Carolina Agricultural Commissioner Steve Troxler has lifted the burn ban for most of North Carolina, including areas of Eastern NC.

WNCN reports the ban, which went into place on Nov. 29, is still in place for 33 counties, many in western NC. The counties where the ban was lifted include:

  • Anson
  • Beaufort
  • Bertie
  • Bladen
  • Brunswick
  • Cabarrus
  • Camden
  • Carteret
  • Catawba
  • Chatham
  • Cherokee
  • Chowan
  • Clay
  • Cleveland
  • Columbus
  • Craven
  • Cumberland
  • Currituck
  • Dare
  • Duplin
  • Edgecombe
  • Franklin
  • Gaston
  • Gates
  • Graham
  • Greene
  • Halifax
  • Harnett
  • Haywood
  • Hertford
  • Hoke
  • Hyde
  • Iredell
  • Jackson
  • Johnston
  • Jones
  • Lee
  • Lenoir
  • Lincoln
  • Macon
  • Martin
  • Mecklenburg
  • Montgomery
  • Moore
  • Nash
  • New Hanover
  • Northampton
  • Onslow
  • Pamlico
  • Pasquotank
  • Pender
  • Perquimans
  • Pitt
  • Richmond
  • Robeson
  • Rutherford
  • Sampson
  • Scotland
  • Stanly
  • Swain
  • Tyrrell
  • Union
  • Wake
  • Warren
  • Washington
  • Wayne
  • Wilson

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV