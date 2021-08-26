State agencies join forces to protect North Carolinians, visitors this Labor Day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Agencies across the state are working together to make sure North Carolinians stay safe during Labor Day weekend.

Data shows accidents during the holiday tend to happen at a higher rate due to increased traffic and impairment.

“We all have North Carolinians’ best interest at heart,” said First Sgt. Christopher Knox, the NC State Highway Patrol PIO.

This is the main concern for multiple law enforcement agencies and coalitions across the state.

“We know safety doesn’t begin or end where the road ends or where the water starts,” said Sgt. Knox.

Sergeant Christopher Knox with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol says they are making sure to study each area to ensure they have the support in place.

“When it comes to wildlife or the highway patrol, we look at our statistics and our data to see what if any areas we see collisions, boating accidents, to ensure we put our people in the right places at the right times,” said Sgt. Knox.

There have been 903 fatal crashes so far this year. Of those, 148 are due to alcohol being involved. However, that number is still down from 230 fatal crashes attributed to alcohol just last year.

Sergeant Knox says statistics like these are why they along with organizations like the mothers against drunk driving work so hard to educate people that impaired driving or boating is never the answer.

“We just know that the alcohol consumption doesn’t start or end in a specific place and whether it’s a geographical boundary or a roadway or water, safety is safety.”

“The first thing that goes when you start consuming alcohol is your judgment so you’re not going to become impaired and then make a good choice on how you’re going to get home,” said Sgt. Knox.

The agencies plan to utilize their services across both the roads and the waterways this Labor Day holiday to help ensure impaired driving doesn’t take the front seat.