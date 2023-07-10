GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — There’s a push in the North Carolina General Assembly to give you some more options when you’re looking for an adult beverage at a good price.

A new bill would allow restaurants to have Happy Hour deals as well as serve to-go drinks. Right now, restaurants across North Carolina can only offer drink specials all day long.

“Anything that gets people downtown. that’s what I’m after,” said Bret Oliverio, owner of Sup Dogs.

“If there’s a drink special, we’re running it from 11 am to late in the morning (the next day), said Ryan Griffin, owner of Nash.

If the law passed in North Carolina, it would bring drink deals for a few hours every day.

“I think if you’re able to create an event during the day, where 2-4 buy one get one Sup crushes,” Oliverio said.

“Maybe buckets of beer to go with the theme,” Griffin said. “Half-priced margaritas on Tuesdays, just go from there and see what customers want and what gets traffic in.”

Some say it could even be good for out-of-towners or with a new hotel opening in Uptown Greenville

“I think it would bring some people down here,” Oliverio said. “Especially travelers in that hotel region looking for a happy hour where maybe the cities they come from that’s what they’re used to looking for.”

Also in the bill are to-go cocktails.

“During COVID, we saw a little bit of the cocktails to-go program, if we have a table of four that orders another round of drinks, that might be another $30-$40 in revenue, which we haven’t seen before,” Griffin said.

The revenue helps pour into the local economy. Business owners say safety is always a top priority when they think about how they would deal with Happy Hour. The bill also would allow ABC stores to be open seven days a week, including Sunday.

Officials with NC Sen. Kandie Smith’s office said the bill would most likely be looked at after a budget is passed in the General Assembly. That could take a few more weeks.