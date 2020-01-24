State Board reminds voters that Photo ID is not required for 2020 Primary Election

FILE – In this Nov. 6, 2018 file photo, people vote at Jamestown Town Hall in Kieler, Wis. Conservatives are asking a judge to find the Wisconsin Elections Commission in contempt for not immediately purging more than 200,000 voters from the rolls. A judge last month ordered the purge of voters who may have moved and didn’t respond within 30 days to notification sent by the elections commission in October 2019. (Nicki Kohl/Telegraph Herald via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – With the 2020 primary election quickly approaching, the State Board of Elections is mailing a postcard to every residential household in the state – about 4.7 million in all – reminding voters that photo ID is not required for the 2020 primary election.

In a December 31 order, a federal district court blocked North Carolina’s voter photo ID requirement from taking effect.

The order will remain in place until further order of the court.

“We know these changes can be confusing for voters, and we wanted to make sure all voters have the latest information about the primary election,” said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections. “This mailing also provides important election dates for voters to add to their calendars.”

The following are upcoming dates for voters to remember:

February 7: Regular voter registration deadline (last day to change party affiliation for March primary)

February 13-29: In-person early voting period. Voters may register and vote at the same time.

February 25: Deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail

March 3: Primary Election Day (Polls are open statewide from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.)

Previously, Executive Director Brinson Bell appeared in a video reminding voters that photo ID is not required in March.

To view the video and for more information, visit VoterID.NCSBE.gov.