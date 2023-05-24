MOREHEAD CITY – The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries recently certified a new state record Mangrove Snapper, or gray snapper (Lutjanus griseus).

Adrian Faircloth of Supply caught the 15-pound, 3.2-ounce fish at Frying Pan Tower, offshore of Bald Head Island on May 6, 2023.

The previous state record Mangrove Snapper weighed 12-pounds, 5-ounces and was caught off Ocean Isle Beach in 2018.

Faircloth landed the fish using a live Pogy, and 100-pound braid on an International 50w reel on a custom rod.

Faircloth’s fish measured 29.5-inches total length (from the tip of the nose to the end of the tail) and had a 23-inch girth.

For more information on state record fish, go to the division’s State Saltwater Records webpage or contact the North Carolina Saltwater Fishing Tournament staff at saltwater.citations@ncdenr.gov.