State employees encouraged to volunteer with hurricane relief organizations

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) With the season of giving at hand and Giving Tuesday 2019 right around the corner, it is a great time for state employees to consider volunteer work with groups that are helping hurricane-impacted areas recover and rebuild.

Since 2016, North Carolina has been hit by Hurricanes Matthew, Florence, and Dorian, with some regions going through multiple storms in that time frame.

“North Carolina has invested more than $3 billion in hurricane recovery in the last several years, and we couldn’t do it without with the help of nonprofits who have dozens of volunteer teams working tirelessly in areas hit by hurricanes Matthew, Florence, and Dorian,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “During a season where we traditionally give thanks, volunteering is a meaningful way to support communities in need and show our appreciation for the important work these recovery groups do.”

The state of North Carolina provides 24 hours of Community Service Leave annually to full-time, permanent employees to encourage volunteerism in support of established nonprofits and community organizations.

State workers and members of the public can sign up for volunteer opportunities at the Governor’s Office on Volunteerism and Community Service website.

For those who cannot help with disaster relief projects, the website offers information on organizations that address a wide range of community needs.

To date, North Carolina has spent $3.2 billion on hurricane recovery, with more families being helped every week.