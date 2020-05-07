State, federal disaster dollars help utilities affected by Hurricane Dorian

NORTH CAROLINA (WNCT) Utilities affected by Hurricane Dorian are recent beneficiaries of disaster assistance funding from the State of North Carolina and FEMA.

FEMA recently approved more than $1.1 million in hurricane-related reimbursements so the following public utilities could continue providing essential services to residents:

More than $940,600 to replace the Carteret-Craven Electrical Cooperative’s damaged poles and transformers.

More than $143,500 to the City of Kinston’s electrical cooperative to replace damaged poles and transformers.

More than $44,600 to Brunswick County for water and wastewater treatment repairs. FEMA has approved a total of more than $1.2 million for Hurricane Dorian-related expenses for Brunswick County.

More than $16.1 million has been approved by FEMA for Hurricane Dorian-related expenses in North Carolina through the Public Assistance program.

The state and FEMA continue working with affected communities to ensure they receive all eligible disaster assistance.

Public Assistance benefits all community members.

It provides grants to state and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations to reimburse the cost of debris removal, emergency protective measures, and permanent repair work.

The program is a cost-sharing. FEMA reimburses applicants at least 75 percent of eligible costs, and the remaining 25 percent is covered by the state.

The federal share is paid directly to the state, which disburses funds to agencies, local governments, and certain private nonprofit organizations that incurred costs.

For more information on North Carolina’s recovery from Hurricane Dorian, visit FEMA.gov/Disaster/4465.