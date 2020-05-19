State Fire Marshal Mike Causey partners with Blue Cross to help rural fire departments

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) North Carolina Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Mike Causey is proud to announce that Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina has donated $500,000 to assist rural volunteer fire departments as part of their Rural NC Initiative for 2020.

This grant money was deposited in the nonprofit North Carolina Firefighters Fund.

The N.C. Department of Insurance’s Office of State Fire Marshal, in cooperation with the N.C. State Firefighters Association and N.C. Firefighters Fund, will distribute this grant money to 94 departments in 36 rural counties.

Grant awards were made to volunteer fire departments that received less than $50,000 from municipal and county governments.

Each $5,000 grant is to be used for safety equipment purchases to help departments protect their firefighters and operate more safely during this coronavirus pandemic.

Most rural volunteer fire departments depend on fund-raising events to supplement their government funding.

The recent restrictions on public gatherings have limited their ability to raise these funds.

About 4 million people live in North Carolina’s 80 rural counties.

This investment will improve the departments’ ability to safely serve their residents.

For more information about the OSFM fire and rescue grants and relief funds, please visit https://ncdoi.com/OSFM/Fire_Rescue_Grants_and_Relief_Funds/.

To see which departments received $5,000 grants under this program, click here.